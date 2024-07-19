Carmelo Hayes Reflects On Start Of NXT Run, Being Paired With Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes looked back at the start of his time in NXT and being paired with Trick Williams in a recent interview. The Smackdown star was a guest on SHAK Wrestling and spoke about his time on the NXT brand and more. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On his start in NXT: “When I got to NXT, they did the same thing, they put me right up against Kushida for the Cruiserweight Championship immediately and then they put me against Adam Cole and then they put me through the Breakout tournament. So as long as I can remember I’ve been just put in these high-pressure situations and these sink or swim situations and, you know, I’ve just proven that every time that I’m a swimmer.”

On being paired with Trick Williams: “I had just won the Breakout tournament. They did have an influx of athletes at that time in our class. It was Bron [Breakker], it was Trick, it was Tony D’Angelo, it was a group of those guys — the Creed Brothers — and they were trying to get everyone on TV. I think it was Road Dogg [Brian James] who was just kind of like, ‘Hey, let’s put Trick as Melo’s heater.'”