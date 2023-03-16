wrestling / News
Cary Silkin Claims Ric Flair Owes Him $41,000 For Unfulfilled ROH Dates
As previously reported, Ric Flair and Dutch Mantell have been trading shots after Mantell criticized Flair over his last match. Flair then said Mantell was a “miserable old wrestler trying to make a buck.” Former ROH owner Cary Silkin seemed to side with Mantell and claimed that Flair still owed him $41,000 for unfulfilled ROH appearances he was supposed to make in 2009. Silkin noted that he paid Flair upfront.
He wrote: “Sorry folks every word @DirtyDMantell is saying about @RicFlairNatrBoy is true. Flair owes me 41k from not fulfilling 4 @ringofhonor appearances in 2009. Yes I was a moron to pay Ric up front. That’s my story and it’s sad but true.”
