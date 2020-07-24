Cash Wheeler Calls Out Road Dogg On Twitter, Says He’d Talk Trash About People Behind Their Backs

In a post on Wednesday, FTR’s Dax Harwood wished Shawn Michaels a happy birthday, but it was more of a backhanded compliment as he said Bret Hart was the best wrestler ever.

With a photo of Hart, he wrote: “It’s Shawn Michaels’ Birthday. Here’s a picture of the greatest wrestler to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.”

This led to Miro (formerly Rusev) asking why Dax didn’t tag anyone, and Road Dogg replied, stating that he had ‘no guts.’

Cash Wheeler stood up for his partner and wrote: “Yeah man, we’re the ones with no guts. Definitely not you. Be well! Definitely a good guy that never talked s–t about talent as soon as they’d walk away. And definitely wouldn’t try to bury anyone that disagreed with him. Definitely.”

You can see the full exchange below.

It’s Shawn Michaels’ Birthday. Here’s a picture of the greatest wrestler to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. pic.twitter.com/5oObIXpXoZ — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) July 22, 2020

No guts! Be well Miro!! God bless you dude — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 23, 2020

Yeah man, we’re the ones with no guts. Definitely not you. Be well! https://t.co/FyX5atjDuM — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) July 24, 2020

Definitely not. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 24, 2020