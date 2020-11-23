wrestling / News

WWE News: Cash Wheeler Praises Street Profits vs. New Day, Tamina Reacts to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits Survivor Series

– FTR’s Cash Wheeler was a fan of the Street Profits vs. New Day match at Survivor Series. The AEW star posted to Twitter to thank the two teams for delivering in tonight’s show. Meanwhile, Xavier Woods shared video of the two teams backstage after the match:

– Tamina Snuka took to Twitter to praise the Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns match, which saw Reigns win with Jey Uso’s help:

