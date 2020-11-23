wrestling / News
WWE News: Cash Wheeler Praises Street Profits vs. New Day, Tamina Reacts to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
– FTR’s Cash Wheeler was a fan of the Street Profits vs. New Day match at Survivor Series. The AEW star posted to Twitter to thank the two teams for delivering in tonight’s show. Meanwhile, Xavier Woods shared video of the two teams backstage after the match:
New Day and Street Profits, thank you.
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) November 23, 2020
Congrats to the #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/yqcZNQvhKx
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) November 23, 2020
– Tamina Snuka took to Twitter to praise the Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns match, which saw Reigns win with Jey Uso’s help:
Wow and WOW!!!! @WWERomanReigns and @DMcIntyreWWE What a match!!!!! @HeymanHustle You always do what you do best! Jey @WWEUsos You know what your about! Bloodline! #ProudSis #SurvivorSeries
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) November 23, 2020
💙👏🏽😭Proud of you Boyz!! https://t.co/JNBWMDTwoq
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) November 23, 2020
