Cathy Kelley Credits AJ Lee With Getting Her Interested In Wrestling

Cathy Kelley says that AJ Lee was the reason she got interested in professional wrestling. Kelley recently spoke with the Lightweights Podcast and said that the WWE alumna was the person who got her to start watching pro wrestling in the first place. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting interested in wrestling due to AJ Lee: “I told this to CM Punk recently, that AJ Lee was the reason why I started watching wrestling, and I would really love to do a sit-down interview with her.”

On wanting to interview Michael Cole: “I think I would put Michael Cole on the spot. I feel like he hasn’t been interviewed in a long time. I know that’s not the answer you’re looking for, but I’ve gone back and watched several of his interviews from back in the day. He had a good rapport with The Rock, he had a good rapport with Steve Austin for better or for worse, and I feel like, he’s obviously the face of Monday Night Raw’s announce team, but we haven’t really heard his personal story in a while.”