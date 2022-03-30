Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 3.29.22  

It’s Tuesday Night and you know what that means, it’s time for another episode of AEW Dark. Last weeks episode felt like another really underwhelming episode as there was something like 14 matches in the span of 90 minutes. Not a lot of time to really see what everyone was about and most of the show ran together and felt rather uneventful. This week we have a much smaller card with only 8 matches on tap for tonight. It’s not as star studded as I may like from time to time but i’m glad we’re taking a less is more approach. We still have Tay Conti, The Dark Order, Nyla, and others on the card but it is very much an episode of AEW Dark and i’m here for that.

The Factory (Aaron Solo, QT Marshall, & Nick Comoroto) vs. Invictus Khash, Adam Priest, & Gus De La Vega

QT Marshall critiques Justin early telling him to say his name properly. Khash with no Daivari this week. Looks like they’re at Dailys Place for this taping, makes sense. Commentary reminding us of Solo’s issues with Hook on Friday while Solo works over Priest early. Comoroto tags in but Priest uses his speed to avoid him and make a blind tag. It doesnt matter as Comoroto drops Gus with a big boot and drops Priest right on top of him. Solo and Comoroto showing some good tag work before tagging in QT who primarily taunts, throwing a few punches before making a tag. Khash tags in and gets a decent pop, i’m a bit surprised they’re REALLY behind him. QT with the diamond cutter on Khash, Priest tries to make a save and takes a diamond cutter of his own. Gus off the top rope and right into a diamond cutter. QT and Comoroto with the combination backbreaker footstomps and Solo covers but lifts Khash up before three. Solo with the pedigree on Khash and covers for the victory in 4:30.

Rating: ***

Review: This was solid for what it was. I really got worked over by Solo doing the Pedigree, of all the people who could be pulling that move out not sure I love Solo doing it. Comoroto might as well do the batista bomb now. They’re heels though so I can’t say it was a bad move because it did what was intended. Khash was way over, that’s something to take note of and for AEW to follow up on for sure.

Lelia Grey vs. Emi Sakura

Emi takes advantage early and starts singing getting maybe 1/3 of the crowd behind her. Remix jones is here to remix Emi’s singing early in the match. Leila’s someone who I think has impressed in the past so it’d be nice if she could get some extended action here. Emi pulling the hair but breaks the hold at 4 and changes hands to restart the count multiple times. Finally she breaks the hold and Leila tries to take control but Emi goes for a move only for Leila to counter. Leila goes for a facebuster but Emi counters with a dropkick that sends Leila to the mat. Emi with the we will chop you into a running crossbody in the corner. Emi lifts Leila up for the backbreaker and it connects this time. Emi with the vaderbomb for the victory in 2:57. Looked like Leila’s shoulder was possibly up the entire count but of course Knox is out of place so who is surprised.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was technically sound just not too long to click into anything very exciting. Emi’s schtick has not really clicked fully at any point and as a consistent viewer it makes it hard for me to get into when it doesn’t seem to be over. Some aspects the crowd gets into but not all of it.

Diamante vs. Kelsey Heather

Chain wrestling early while Taz and Excalibur discuss some baseball. I don’t mind the banter but when they have to go right into a plug they’ve spent the first thirty seconds not even mentioning the match and i’d be surprised if they get more than three minutes. They briefly discuss the match as Diamante attempts a pin but commentary goes right to discussing Danhausen and Hook, Taz may be cursed by proxy of being Hook’s father, seems logical. Diamante locks in the submission victory in just over two minutes.

Rating: N/A

Review: Commentary tried to make up for it in the post match but the lack of focus they have during these short matches can hurt. When the matches are longer the banter is great, but the shorter matches can take a hit.

Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Alan Angels, & Evil Uno) vs. Jay Marte, Richard King, & Alexander Zane

Not to be confused with Alex Zayne who I thought was making an appearance but turns out that’s not the case. Alexander Zane starts off with stu, he and Uno start this one off aggressive early trying to regain some steam for their duo within the entire group. It’s always interesting watching Uno work as his comedic antics can give him a pass to use heelish tactics and not turn the crowd against him. Angels tags in and it’s the first time the enhancement guys get any offense in. Angels is good at consistently being the guy who takes a beating but has a fast paced moveset that allows him to bounce back quickly. Angels with the clothesline on the apron to Marte. Grayson with the backbreaker, Angels follows it with the frogsplash and gets the victory in 3:00.

Rating; **3/4

Review: This wasn’t a bad match just really short and not entirely perfect. I like these guys but I can’t take them seriously if they don’t start picking up some significant wins again soon. The group was once very dominant and now feels like they’re beginning to take a step backwards.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kaun

I am excited for this one, Kaun is a great enhancement talent and Kazarian is obviously a highly regarded in ring worker. This could be a great chance for Kaun to impress again. Kaun is always a standout simply by his physique, he very much looks the part of a legitimate physical athlete. Kaun with a running shoulder tackle to Kaz and follows with a big chop in the corner. Kaz regains control but predominantly holds in a headlock before trying to hit Kaun with some strikes, Kaun’s size is a big advantage and he nails Kazarian with a stiff running elbow. Early on Kaun is looking like true competition for Kaz, but Kaz takes his time and takes control of the match locking in a crossface chicken wing for the victory in 3:19.

Rating: ***

Review: This is pretty much all I could’ve asked for. I wish commentary gave Kaun a bit more shine as he was really dominant throughout a majority of this match. Kaz is a great opponent for a guy like Kaun helping him look great. I think the match itself played out perfect but I wish that they did a bit more to give Kaun his credit during this one.

Tay Conti vs. Shalonce Royal

Shalonce is the other resident singer for AEW, her opera gimmick works for some and is usually pretty funny especially when Taz jumps in. Tay locks in a submission but Shalonce rolls through into a pinfall attempt. Tay kicks out and looks for another submission but Royal uses the ropes to block it. I wonder if it’s funnier or less funny without commentary laughing along in the background. Shalonce tries to sing at -1 but Tay isn’t having it and drops her off the apron. The distraction will likely cost Shalonce as Tay uses her ju jitsu background to take control of the match. Tay with the series of pump kicks in the corner and follows with a gotch style piledriver. Tay with the victory in 2:53.

Rating: **1/2

Review: I’m never too into Shalonce’s matches, I do get a crack out of commentary laughing at her but it’s never really the singing the pops me. I found it odd Tay used the gotch style piledriver as a finish here but maybe shes done it in the past and I missed it. Not sure if it’s just this night but feels like Tay is losing the crowd reaction she once had.

Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) vs. Foxx Vinyer, Brandon Bullock, & Jameson Ryan

-1 is back out here and Taz makes a great point, -1 is always coming out with someone new he might as well just ride a bike around the ring throughout all of Dark. Taz pointing out that The Dark Order is almost half of Dark and that -1 has come out three different times is great stuff. Not familiar with any of the enhancement guys, Foxx has the worst haircut i’ve seen in a while. Unique but not a fan. One of the enhancement guys has gear that says posed malone. Fun reference. The Dark Order send the jobbers to the outside and we get a fun little pose from the trio. Silver tags in and drops Jameson Ryan with a running forearm. Pendulum bomb from the Dark Order for the victory in 6:13. I dig the trio move even if it may be a tad silly.

Rating: **3/4

Review: These Dark Order matches havent done a lot for me because they really aren’t beating anyone. There have been enough episodes of Dark that I feel there could be some significant talent they could’ve beaten but instead it felt like they just ran through a bunch of nobodies which is exactly what they did and while it was fine it wasn’t too impressive.

Keira Hogan vs. Nyla Rose

Nyla is currently targeting the AEW Champion Thunder Rosa so she has to stack up some wins. This is exactly what I was asking for before. Nyla is getting to face someone like Keira who has a history on Dark and has accumulated a positive win loss record. This win for Nyla will mean way more to me than a win over a complete nobody. Keira and Nyla exchange strikes early and Keira’s speed allows her to avoid Nyla’s size advantage at first. Keira goes for a tope to Nyla on the outside but Nyla catches her and slams her into the ring post. This might be the turning point for Keira as Nyla is now firmly in control. I love Nyla’s ring work as a heel and the way she toys with the crowd and just acts like a bully. Nyla sets Keira up for a big splash but Keira dodges that and a follow up elbow drop as well. Keira sends Nyla into the corner and sweeps the leg before hitting her with a sliding drop kick in the corner. If Nyla wasn’t lined up for a feud with Thunder I might belive Keira could steal this one. Keira with the pop up leg drop to Nyla and covers for two. That might be the last chance Keira gets as Nyla catches her with a chokeslam shortly after. Nyla with a spear and lifts her right up for the beastbomb. Nyla covers for the victory in 3:00.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was really well done overall but I wish Nyla sold a bit more as she regained control. She went from just taking a two count to quickly taking control and gaining the victory, even a bit more selling to show Keira’s offense took a toll would’ve done a bit for me. That said she is a total beast and has been booked that way so i’m not too pressed about it. Overall I enjoyed how this match was booked even if it felt a bit odd for the ‘main event’ segment of the show.

Top 3 Names to watch following AEW Dark

Nyla Rose – Nyla’s clearly on a path to a match with Thunder Rosa that could be banana’s. For now wherever she goes you should tune in as she’s likely going to beat the brakes off of someone. She’s really improved since debuting for AEW and while there are things that could be improved upon i’d say her in ring work and the booking of Nyla Rose have both been very good since day one. I don’t expect her to take the title off Rosa but I do expect the lead up to the match to be good.

Invictus Khash – Typically I do a separate ‘Jobber of the Night’ breakdown but I think two of the enhancement talent stood out more than pretty much any of the other talent that competed tonight. First Khash, something about him whether it was the familiarity from the Florida crowd or what they were pumped when he got into the ring. That’s a really good thing for even signed talent let alone a date to date enhancement guy.

Kaun – Kaun got to show a lot of offense in his match with Kazarian and really didn’t look that weak in defeat. AEW has a deep roster so it’s hard to see where one of the guys like Khash or Kaun who don’t already have that steam behind them fit in, but I do think that there could always be room for a guy like Khash or Kaun to be more than just an enhancement talent. Kaun really looks the part and could step in and be a week to week guy at any point and i’d be all for it. I’d love to see him pop up in Ring of Honor and start to build a buzz there.