Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 3.7.23  

We are back for another episode of Dark, pretty confused what the line up for tonight is as it’s listed as a seven match card but they announced twelve this morning. Either way i’m here for it especially given the talent listed on the title and the fact we have a live crowd! It always feels like a missed opportunity to use these shows as blow off shows for the weekly episodes of Dark.

– Post show update: AEW advertised 12 matches for this show earlier but on the title listed seven, then aired only seven matches but didn’t include everyone on the title in this show. Very poor work there as the YouTube crowd was pretty upset to not see Riho, Julia Hart, and others listed. That said it’s always better to cut these shows in half as we’ll get the excitement of a live crowd for two weeks in a row I have to assume.

Skye Blue vs. Mylo

Lots of glitter in this one. Nice work from both women, i’m unfamiliar with Mylo but her heel work is solid here. Blue in control early but Mylo gains control sending Skye up top looking for a suplex but Skye counters sending Mylo to the mat and hitting her with a cross body. Skye Blue with an enziguri and cover for two. Mylo with a cutter out of nowher and covers for two, boo from the crowd as she gets some heat for using the cutter/rko as a transitional move. It’s the world we live in now folks. Mylo with an iffy splash that misses, Skye with a superkick and flatliner for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Not bad for an opener, Mylo was alright in this match, I don’t recall seeing her before so this was a good introduction. Skye continues to grow as an in ring worker and its sure to pay off down the line when AEW uses her more consistently. I wouldn’t mind a short program between her and someone like Mylo on Dark, these talent also need to work on promos and storyline building on Dark so AEW should do more of that.

Brian Cage vs. Bad Dude Tito

Big pop for Tito despite being relatively close to Cages hometown. Some weak kip up counter attempts from both Cage and Tito. Cage uses his speed and strength to drop Tito with a german suplex and he taunts before going back to work on Tito in the ropes. Tito rolls up Cage but he kicks out at two, Tito counters into an ankle lock. Tito with a lariat as Cage shoves Tito off. Cage catches Tito with a kick as he’s on the apron and then looks for Cages suplex from the outside in but Tito counters and hits a flipping neckbreaker and covers Cage for two. Prince Nana is outside giving Cage tips on what to do Cage with a NASTY pumphandle slam and covers for a close two. Cage calls for a powerbomb but Tito counters and hits a blue thunder bomb covering for two and the crowd is VERY into this. Tito drops the straps but Cage fights free of a firemans carry eventually hitting a discus lariat immediately following with a powerbomb into a cloverleaf. Cage steps on Tito’s head as he submits giving Cage the win.

Rating: ***

Review: I don’t typically like AEW stars giving so much to their opponent but Cage never really seemed to be in danger or like he might lose just like he had a very big obstacle in his way. There were a few points that Tito would counter what looked like a big Cage comeback but it didn’t ever get to a territory that Cage looked awful or anything. Cage’s strength allowed him to be on the defensive and still pick up a decisive victory.

Lance Archer vs. Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas

JAKE THE SNAKE ROBERTS IS HERE he does the introduction for Lance Archer, he’s not much of an announcer but i’ll be damned if it’s not great to see him here. Chhun and Rosas cant decide who will start this one so Archer decides for them attacking them outside and tossing them in. They catch Archer slacking as the match starts but after jumping him in the corner they taunt and Archer drops them both with a single crossbody. Archer with a series of back elbows in opposing corners. Rosas charges Archer but he sidesteps him sending him into Chhun. Archer with a chokeslam from Chhun onto the body of Rosas. Archer tosses Chhun off the apron to the outside but his foot gets stuck. Archer tosses him outside and then hits Rosas with a short arm lariat and covers Rosas for the win.

Rating: N/A

Review: Nice little squash match from Archer here. His opponents were fun in their spot as well. The finish was interesting I wonder if that means he’s changing his finisher up a bit.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Cartwheel

Cartwheel getting his big AEW opportunity, well known for his indy work pretty sweet to see him vs. Takeshita. Great action early with Cartwheel getting one in early for the fans then a decent back and forth ending with a big Takeshita clothesline. Cartwheel catches Takeshita on the apron and drops him with a back handspring kick then does a sweet dive to Takeshita on the outside. Takeshita back inside and catches Jack with a smack to the face, Cartwheel sweeps the legs and then nails Takeshita with a stalling elbow covering for two and the crowd is pumped for him. Takeshita back to his feet and goes for a german, Jack counters but Takeshita finally hits it. Takeshita attempts a lariat but Cartwheel ducks it, Takeshita with a STIFF lariat then a HUGE forearm shot. Takeshita looking for a running knee but Cartwheel ducks it and slams Takeshita covering for a close two, again the crowd big behind Cartwheel as he’s a west coast guy. Cartwheel spins into a BIG blue thunder bomb from Takeshita to mixed reactions, Takeshita with a running knee and covers for the win.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: Wow that was an awesome match and they even hinted a little bit at Takeshitas latest storyline and potential heel turn down the line but post match he showed love for Cartwheel so maybe not. Cartwheel was awesome here and this hit so much better because they were there live.

Big Bill vs. Julius Coleman

Big Bill with a HUGE splash to Coleman in the corner nearly taking himself out of the ring. Big Bill tosses Coleman to the outside then nails him with a chokeslam and covers for the EASY victory over Coleman.

Rating: N/A

Review: Big Bill showing a meaner side with Stokely behind him another good big dude for AEW.

Willow Nightingale vs. Zoe Dubois

Willow with a Cartwheel early, she knows how to play to the crowd. Willow uses her power early to control Dubois. Willow with a BIG boot, immediately following with a spinebuster and folds up Zoe for a close two. Willow drops the straps, this did not work earlier but it does for Willow, doctor bomb and Willow covers for the easy win. Post match Athena looks to drop Willow with the ROH Womens championship but Willow ducks it and hits Athena with a pounce taking the championship and posing with it after. Athena attacks Zoe before leaving.

Rating: N/A

Review: Nice squash victory for Willow. The post match attack was also well done, nice work here building up to an upcoming ROH PPV. Tony claims there’s no crossover but this is the way to do it.

AR Fox vs. Ryan Nemeth

Big Nemeth fan in the front row and he gets no love poor guy is broken hearted. Taz with a great line about Nemeth’s brother. Again the crowd is here for this one well behind Fox and some nice heat for Nemeth. Fox in control early as expected sending Nemeth outside and nails him with a SICK moonsault running off the ringpost to hit it. Fox chops away at Nemeth on the outside giving him an extra chop at request of the crowd. Fox with the ten count strikes in the corner and follows with a superkick that nearly knocks Nemeth out cold. Nemeth hangs Fox up on the top rope and then drops him back first on the apron with a hiptoss. Nemeth maintains control working over Fox and chops him in the throat but Fox counters with a fishermansbuster and follows with a big back elbow int he corner. Fox with a roll through into a cutter and covers but again a kickout of a cutter. Fox looks for a 450 but Nemeth moves and Fox rolls through. Nemeth quick on the offensive dropping Fox with a DDT covering for a two count. Nemeth up top Fox pulls Nemeth off the top and hits another roll through cutter, nice job not covering here instead hitting a 450 and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a solid match that the crowd was very very into. Nemeth works well as a heel and the crowd plays well into his schtick. It was nice to see him up against Fox someone he could feasibly beat as he has won a time or two in recent memory, instead it’s a solid win for Fox. I really love that AR Fox got to main event this episode of Dark as he’s a great talent to highlight to end the show especially with a fun back and forth match like this.