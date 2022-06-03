Cesaro Said To Be ‘Laying Low’, Update On Where He Might Go

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on Claudio Castagnoli, who exited WWE earlier this year and is currently a free agent. The former Cesaro is said to be ‘laying low’ and taking time off for family reasons, as he has a young child.

It’s unknown if AEW made him an offer but Tony Khan has spoken highly of him in the past. He did trademark a new name in case he decides to go somewhere other than WWE.

However, there is a feeling that Cesaro will likely go back to WWE. He is said to be comfortable there even though he knows he wn’t be used on top. However that’s not confirmed either at this point.

The only thing known for sure is that he has been talking with Conrad Thompson about appearing at Starrcast, and has considered other projects that he wouldn’t be able to do if he was in WWE.