– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed working with his former tag team partner in American Alpha, Jason Jordan. Jordan is now a producer in WWE and works with Gable on putting together his matches. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chad Gable on working with Jason Jordan as his producer: “I get the biggest smile on my face anytime I see I’m working with him on a Monday. Everybody does, to be fair. Full transparency, if anybody gets to work with Jason, they are over the moon because he is so good. To his benefit, it worked because he transitioned so quickly from wrestler to producer and he knows how to communicate with everybody on our level just the perfect way.”

On how they work together: “With me, especially, we could do our whole work together and never speak a word. We were like brothers when we were a tag team. It was something that was for sure meant to be. We just got along so well. Our mindsets were exactly the same. I miss training with him because we would go to the gym together every day. Training was fun. I miss that dude on the road. We get to talk and we just talk for hours. He’s one of my favorite people.”

Chad Gable was victorious over the weekend at WrestleMania 41. He defeated Rey Fenix under his alias, El Grande Americano, at the premium live event.