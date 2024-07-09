Chad Gable Reveals the Compliment That Randy Orton Gave Him

– During a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed receiving a huge compliment from fellow wrestler Randy Orton. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chad Gable on being complimented by Randy Orton: “One of the highest compliments I have ever been paid, and it happened a few weeks ago, and it came from Randy Orton. He found me back in the locker room after one of my matches and he said, ‘You made it, man. There is no more next Kurt Angle. That stuff is done. You’re not next Kurt Angle. You’re you. You found it. You found who you are and you’re showing everybody.'”

On how it made him feel: “I was taken aback. To come from a guy like Randy, who has done it all, and gets the highest praise from everybody. That meant the world to me. It never bothered me, to get compared to [Kurt Angle]. The fact that Randy said, ‘That’s done. You’re not the next Kurt Angle, you’re you,’ to me, that’s a next level compliment.”