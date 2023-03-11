Chad Gable Says Taking Helping With Special Olympics Is ‘So Cool’

In an interview with Fightful, Chad Gable spoke about being involved with Special Olympics events and why he enjoys doing it.

He said: “It’s so cool. We do so many different appearances, and you just listed a handful of what seems endless. We’ve done so many. I personally ascribe to be heavily a part of the Special Olympics stuff. Just because, first of all, I have an Olympic background, but also my nephew has epilepsy. He’s heavily involved in Special Olympics. He does sports in Minnesota. You take away so much from these things. Like the kids and their attitudes, and their energy, and their work ethic, it’s unbelievable. Then you watch them do this stuff, and I’m pouring sweat from helping them out and cheering them on all day. I’m amped up. I want to go wrestle. It’s so wholesome and so inspiring to watch them. So, you leave these things thinking, ‘This is what I’m meant to be doing.’ You’re giving back. The wrestling is great; I love the wrestling, but when you can have an effect on people like this, it really shows you you’re doing the right thing. It feels great. It’s so cool and I think that’s maybe the sign that you got it right is that you can be the bad guy on TV and get booed when you’re supposed to, but when people see you out or in public, they want to talk to you. They want to do your catchphrase and have a good time with you. I think even the people in the arenas are starting to find that same vibe with us because it’s a thing where I think they are really starting to love to hate us and not so much, ‘Oh, not those guys again.’ I think it takes a while. It took me a long time to let our WWE Universe see that side of me. Everybody finds it eventually. You just gotta find your own way there, man.“