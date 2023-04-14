wrestling / News
Champion Celebration & More Set For WWE SmackDown
WWE has added a Champion Celebration and more to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez will have a celebration of their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win, while Damian Priest and Santos Escobar will face off in a Judgment Day vs. LWO bout.
You can see the updated lineup below for tonight’s show:
* Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to take part in a special Championship Celebration
* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight
* Shinsuke Nakamura returns
* Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest
