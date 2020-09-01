wrestling / News
Former Sports Stars Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank Among Those Announced For WWE Studios Film ‘Rumble’
September 1, 2020 | Posted by
The upcoming WWE studios animated film Rumble, which is set to release in January 2021, is adding several stars to its cast.
According to Variety, former NBA star Charles Barkley and former boxing champion Chris Eubank are set for voiceover roles in the film, as is comedian Bridget Everett. Terry Crews, Will Arnett, and Geraldine Viswanathan were also a part of the previously announced voiceover cast for Rumble.
Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch are set the voice the main characters for the film.
You can view the official trailer for Rumble below.
More Trending Stories
- Pat McAfee Explains the Pressure He Felt Going Into NXT TakeOver, His Passion for Wrestling
- Erick Rowan On Original Plan For Cage Storyline, What Was Supposed To Be Inside The Cage, Ideas He Pitched To WWE For The Big Reveal
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: The Hurt Business Tease Expanding, Angel Garza Tries to Win Charly Back, More
- Roman Reigns Fires Back at Twitter User Complaining About His Being ‘Forced Down People’s Throats’