Former Sports Stars Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank Among Those Announced For WWE Studios Film ‘Rumble’

The upcoming WWE studios animated film Rumble, which is set to release in January 2021, is adding several stars to its cast.

According to Variety, former NBA star Charles Barkley and former boxing champion Chris Eubank are set for voiceover roles in the film, as is comedian Bridget Everett. Terry Crews, Will Arnett, and Geraldine Viswanathan were also a part of the previously announced voiceover cast for Rumble.

Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch are set the voice the main characters for the film.

You can view the official trailer for Rumble below.