wrestling / News
Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII
Charlie Dempsey will collide with Shinya Aoki at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced on Saturday that the NXT star will battle Aoki at the April 17th show in Las Vegas.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade
* Shinya Aoki vs. Charlie Dempsey
* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA
* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA
* Simon Gotch vs. TBA
* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA
* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA
* Maika vs. TBA
* Konami vs. TBA
* Gabe Kidd vs. TBA
* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA
* Karrion Kross vs. TBA
* Karmen Petrovic vs. TBA
Catch Wrestling vs Kosen Judo and Jiu Jitsu.
Pro Wrestling vs MMA.
The young acolyte vs the old veteran.
Blood will be spilled. Ligaments torn. Breathes halted.
And they'd have it no other way.
Charlie Dempsey vs Shinya Aoki at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII. pic.twitter.com/GDNUsLJuop
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 30, 2025