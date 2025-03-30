Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Charlie Dempsey will collide with Shinya Aoki at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced on Saturday that the NXT star will battle Aoki at the April 17th show in Las Vegas.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade

* Shinya Aoki vs. Charlie Dempsey

* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA

* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA

* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA

* Maika vs. TBA

* Konami vs. TBA

* Gabe Kidd vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA

* Karrion Kross vs. TBA

* Karmen Petrovic vs. TBA