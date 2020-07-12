Charlotte Flair Explains Why She’s Taken Time Off From WWE, Says She’s Not Ashamed of Plastic Surgery

Charlotte Flair has gone to her Twitter to explain her time off from WWE and how it relates to a previous surgery she had. Flair posted to her social media to explain that she is undergoing a procedure to fix an issue that stemmed from a previous surgery, pushing back against speculation and rumor about the time off.

Flair was written out of storylines via an attack by Nia Jax to explain her time off to undergo an elective surgery. She noted on Twitter that she’s fixing an issue related to a previous surgery and discussed her previous time off to have a procedure to resolve silicone poisoning.

Her full explanation and the tweets are below. When a fan told her that she doesn’t need to explain anything, she said, “You’re absolutely right; I do not owe anyone a thing. But I will not allow people to think I’m somehow ashamed of it for even a second longer.”

My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs. The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it. I’m going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so: Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house. A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery.

