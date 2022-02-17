Charlotte Flair On How She’s Grown Within The Past Eight Months, Being a Role Model

Charlotte Flair recently discussed her personal and professional growth over the last several months, her success in the ring and more. The Smackdown Women’s Champion spoke with Jetset Magazine and you can see some highlights below:

On her success in wrestling: “Extending my father’s legacy while building my own has been paramount to my success. I never dreamed about being a sports entertainer when I was growing up, but when I made the decision in 2012, it changed my life. The ring is like home to me. Having the opportunity to go out every night and perform for an audience is the greatest feeling.”

On being a role model: “Being a role model for that little girl or little boy sitting in the front row means the world to me. I truly get the best of both worlds.”

On how she’s grown in the past eight months: “Over the past eight months, I feel I have grown greatly both professionally and personally. I think that my evolution in those ways has translated into on-camera success. I have learned so much since my 2015 debut on Monday Night Raw. I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel the world and be a part of so many ‘firsts’ for the women of WWE.

“Whether it’s being a part of the first Women’s main event of WrestleMania, Raw or Smackdown, or wrestling in the first Women’s Hell In a Cell Match. I intend to continue to grow as a performer and I feel there is still so much left to be done. I didn’t come this far to come this far!”