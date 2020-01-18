Charlotte Flair On Her Reaction to Kairi Sane’s Injury at TLC, How it Affected the Match

– Charlotte Flair recently spoke with TalkSport and discussed Kairi Sane’s concussion suffered at TLC. Sane suffered a concussion during the match and Flair recalled her reaction to the injury during the match, and how it affected the match. Hihglights are below:

On how Sane’s injury changed the match: “It didn’t in the moment. I guess, everyone, how they felt afterwards is what made them feel different. In the moment, it was more it’s a tough spot. It’s the main event of a brutal pay-per-view and everyone has already seen Tables, Ladders and Chairs. It’s feeding off the crowd, going with the crowd and feeding off their reactions.”

On how she reacted to the injury: “So I didn’t really think anything until after. Obviously Kairi was hurt, but in the match I’m just thinking ‘How do we keep people invested?’ with them already seeing so many different TLC, brutal matches. You’ve already seen a kendo stick, you’ve already seen a chair, you’ve seen a ladder, a table. And the pressure of us delivering that, with a weird dynamic seeing me and Becky tag? To me, me and Becky tagging is more what I was thinking about. How does that come across and how our characters should be interacting on television. How do you go from this [indicates high level] to all of a sudden, they’re tagging? We had the let’s fight the enemy because we have a common enemy. [mentality]”