Charlotte Flair Says She Has Nothing Left to Prove Against Ronda Rousey

– TMZ Sports recently caught up with WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who claimed that Ronda Rousey will have to prove herself when they face each other at WrestleMania 38. You can see a video of the chat below.

Charlotte Flair was asked about her recent attack on Ronda Rousey on SmackDown in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Rousey suffered a torn labial frenulum. Charlotte commented, “If that hurt her, [I] can’t wait to see Mania.”

She added on Rousey, “I don’t think I have anything left to prove. It’s Ronda who has something to prove, not me.”

The two women will face each other for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the main event for WrestleMania 38: Night 1 on Saturday, April 2. The card will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.