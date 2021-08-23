Chavo Guerrero Sr.’s Memoir Released

Chavo Guerrero Sr.’s memoir have officially been released. The wrestling legend’s Chavo Guerrero Sr. – Instant Classic, which was co-written with Kirk Buchner, was released late last week. You can get it here via Amazon.

The book is 488 pages and is credited to Buchner and Guerrero, the latter of whom died in February of 2017. Guerrero had been working on the book at the time of his passing. The synopsis reads:

A member of the legendary Guerrero wrestling family, Chavo Guerrero Sr. wrestled all over the world for over thirty-five years. A champion in three countries, Chavo tells the stories of sex, drugs and pro wrestling, and the friends and enemies he made along the way. This is an earnest tale of a man who was proud to be a wrestler, a Mexican-American, but most of all, a Guerrero.