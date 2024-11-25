Cheeseburger On His Experience At AEW Dynamite, Facing Bobby Lashley

Cheeseburger was on the losing end of a handicap match with Joe Keys against Bobby Lashley on AEW Dynamite, and he recently spoke about his experience there. The independent star spoke with Fightful’s Co-Existing Show for an interview and talked about being at last week’s show. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On Bobby Lashley saying he’d get gift cards for extras that he beats up on TV: “[Laughs] No, I did not get a gift card. That’s amazing though, I don’t know that. That’s really cool. I’ve heard of guys doing that, where maybe they’ll give enhancement guys some extra money it a gift or something like that. I have heard of people doing that throughout wrestling history, so that’s always a cool thing.”

On his experience at Dynamite: “It’s a wild experience. I’ve been at AEW several times, along with Ring of Honor since the purchase two years ago. So it’s always a great environment backstage, it’s always super chill. I’ve known a lot of people that work there, whether it’s from Ring of Honor or the indies, but just the environment’s very cool, it’s very relaxed and everything. When you go there, especially as an extra, you never really know what’s gonna happen that day. You may be used for security, you may get a match. You may do some kind of segment. You never quite know because everything changes so last minute, and I got the word that I was having a match, it was like, okay cool. It was against Bobby Lashley, who’s someone that I watched growing up, which is amazing, and he’s someone that has been such a top-level dude for so long, and not just in pro wrestling, but as a Black athlete, someone that myself and plenty of people have looked up to. I thought that was really cool. I was really, really happy they trusted me to be there for his debut match.”