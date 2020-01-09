wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Comments on NXT TV Debut, Set for Battle Royal to Determine Women’s Title Contender
– As previously reported, Robert Stone and Chelsea Green have made their official NXT television debuts on last night’s episode. During the show, Green attacked Mia Yim following Yim’s win over Kayden Carter. Stone them came out and announced that he has signed Green as a “free agent” for The Robert Stone Brand. Following the show, Green and Stone posted a number of tweets on their respective debuts.
Earlier today, Green wrote on Twitter, “I’ve never been happier than I have been in the past 3 weeks. Not because of the amazing opportunities with work, but because of all of my friends and coworkers who have reached out to support me. I have the best people in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”
Additionally, Green indicated that she’s going to compete in the women’s Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland. She also wrote on Twitter, “Your girl’s doing double duty. Hottest free agent in @WWE #WWENXT”
Meanwhile, Robert Stone wrote on Chelsea Green on Twitter, “The HOTTEST former free agent @ImChelseaGreen is signed, sealed and delivered to become the number 1 contender next week…”
