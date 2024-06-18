Chelsea Green Hopes To See Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander Return To WWE

Chelsea Green hopes that Matt Cardona will make his return to WWE and bring Steph De Lander with him. Cardona has often teased about the notion of returning to the company on social media while still staying active on the independent scene, and Green was asked on Gorilla Position if fans can expect to see her husband return to the company, noting “I hope so.” You can see some highlights below (per Fightful).

On the notion of Cardona being her valet in WWE: “No, I actually think I don’t want him anywhere near me in wrestling. We had a long two years together. We lived together, we wrestled together, we rode together.”

On if their working on the indie scene was too much: “Have you ever lived, worked, and drove and flew with your [spouse]? Exactly. You should try it one day. You’d know, you would never ask me that question. My husband is very high-strung, very, and we go about life differently. I’m an easygoing, easy-breezy girl. He is not an easy breezy girl. [Laughs] He is not at all. He is actually the opposite of an easy-breezy girl. So I would like him back, and then I would like him to be with Steph De Lander.”