Chelsea Green Would Like Matt Cardona to Join Her in WWE

– During a recent interview with Rock 95 Radio, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed her relationship with husband Matt Cardona and working on their different schedules. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on her and Matt Cardona’s schedules: “It’s very hard, but I also feel like just marriage is hard. We have different problems than two people who work desk jobs have, but at the end of the day, if you want to make something work, you’ll always make it work. A lot of people don’t realize for most of our careers, we were totally separate. I was all over the place on the indies and at TNA, and he was always at WWE. So for the first four years of our relationship, that’s what we were used to.”

On their end goal: “Of course, our end goal is to be in WWE together and have an amazing storyline. Do some mixed tag matches together, that would be amazing.”