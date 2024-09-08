wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Protests Match With Giulia On This Week’s WWE NXT
Chelsea Green is apoplectic about being Giulia’s first opponent in WWE. As reported, the newest member of the NXT roster will make her in-ring debut on this week’s episode as she faces Green, who she laid out on last week’s show before confronting Roxanne Perez. Green posted to Twitter on Sunday to protest the match, writing:
“WHAT?? I did NOT agree to this!!!!! Someone has made a big mistake and I’m very busy on Tuesdays. I can’t make it!!! @avawwe_ plz rectify this.”
Ava has yet to respond, but it doesn’t seem likely Green will escape the match.
WHAT?? I did NOT agree to this!!!!! Someone has made a big mistake and I’m very busy on Tuesdays. I can’t make it!!! @avawwe_ plz rectify this. https://t.co/c7udp9PV78
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) September 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- New Rumor on Bret Hart’s Possible Role on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
- Tony Khan Says He’s ‘Shocked & Appalled’ by Stephen P. New’s Comments Regarding Jim Ross
- Rob Van Dam Recalls the ECW Locker Room Reaction to Sid Vicious Coming In
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks