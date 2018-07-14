Chelsea Green Has Not Yet Been Contacted About Joining the WWE Roster or Mae Young Classic

– As previously reported, former Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green recently had a WWE tryout. WrestlingInc.com has a new report on her potential WWE status. According to alleged WWE source, Green hasn’t been contacted yet about participating in the Mae Young Classic or moving forward with a WWE deal.

However, the report also indicates that it can take up to six weeks for WWE to contact tryout attendees. The tryouts took place about three weeks ago. Some of the names that have been announced for the next Mae Young Classic include Kaitlyn, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, and Io Shirai. The tournament is currently set for August 8 and 9.