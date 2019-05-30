China-Based Promotion OWE Going To Toronto During Summerslam Weekend

Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE), which is based in China, has announced that they will be going to Toronto on August 7 and 10 during WWE Summerslam weekend. They will be teaming up with Smash Wrestling, which is based in the city.

OWE Vice President Michael Nee spoke with Slam Wrestling and said the promotion’s goal was to explore a new market. He said: “The main goal for us [is] to explore the new market. Our talents are so young. Basically, the average is about 20 years old, and they have never gone to other places. We don’t know how they will be so interested in us. We will see. We also wanted to introduce the fans to that kung fu style wrestling, how that is, and introducing our new concept, ideas, of wrestling.”