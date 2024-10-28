Chris Bey Apparently Injured At TNA Impact Taping

Chris Bey suffered an apparent injury during Sunday’s TNA Impact taping. Sunday night’s show closed with The Hardys taking on ABC. As noted in the spoiler results, the Bey was out after the finish in what appeared to be a mistiming issue. Bey had a neck collar put on him, after which he was stretchered out.

El Hijo Del Vikingo also suffered an injury at the taping and was stretchered out earlier in the night.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Bey.

