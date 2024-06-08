wrestling / News
Chris Bey Wants To Challenge Trick Williams For NXT Championship
Chris Bey wants to get in on the TNA and NXT crossover, calling for a match against Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. The ABC member posted to Twitter on Friday as NXT prepares to present Battleground this weekend, which will see TNA’s Jordynne Grace challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship.
Bey wrote:
“Trick Williams vs Chris Bey for the NXT Championship?
I think the people would enjoy that”
NXT’s Je’Von Evans retweeted Bey’s post, writing:
“Whoa Gang, Don’t Think You Can Pull Up Here And Go Straight For The Title..You Gon Have To Go Through Some People First #TheYoungOG #NXTYoungBlood”
Whoa Gang, Don’t Think You Can Pull Up Here And Go Straight For The Title..You Gon Have To Go Through Some People First💯👀 #TheYoungOG #NXTYoungBlood https://t.co/VTSJHJjWOe
— Je’Von Evans (@WWEJeVonEvans) June 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Interested in Chad Gable, WWE Has Made ‘Excellent’ Offer
- Details On Why Komander and The Beast Mortos Have Been Absent in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Changed The Sandman’s Entrance, Interest In Sable
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Allowed At WWE Headquarters, Not Even In The Gym He Designed