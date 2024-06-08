Chris Bey Wants To Challenge Trick Williams For NXT Championship

Chris Bey wants to get in on the TNA and NXT crossover, calling for a match against Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. The ABC member posted to Twitter on Friday as NXT prepares to present Battleground this weekend, which will see TNA’s Jordynne Grace challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Bey wrote:

“Trick Williams vs Chris Bey for the NXT Championship? I think the people would enjoy that”

NXT’s Je’Von Evans retweeted Bey’s post, writing:

“Whoa Gang, Don’t Think You Can Pull Up Here And Go Straight For The Title..You Gon Have To Go Through Some People First #TheYoungOG #NXTYoungBlood”