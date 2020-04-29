Chris Hero Says Fundraiser Has Brought in Over $12,000 For Tracy Smother’s Cancer Fight

Chris Hero took to Twitter to provide an update on the fundraiser for ECW, WCW and WWE alumni Tracy Smothers during his fight with cancer. Hero said that the GoFundMe campaign to benefit Smothers has exceeded its goal, raising $12,000 of its $10,000 goal along with $2,500 in Pro Wrestling Tee sales.

Hero set up the GoFundMe back at the beginning of the month to help Smothers, who is fighting Stage III Lymphoma. The GoFundMe is still open with Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, Jimmy Jacobs, Scott D’Amore, Sami Zayn, Steve Corino, and Joey Ryan among those who have donated. You can help out here.

