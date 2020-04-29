wrestling / News
Chris Hero Says Fundraiser Has Brought in Over $12,000 For Tracy Smother’s Cancer Fight
Chris Hero took to Twitter to provide an update on the fundraiser for ECW, WCW and WWE alumni Tracy Smothers during his fight with cancer. Hero said that the GoFundMe campaign to benefit Smothers has exceeded its goal, raising $12,000 of its $10,000 goal along with $2,500 in Pro Wrestling Tee sales.
Hero set up the GoFundMe back at the beginning of the month to help Smothers, who is fighting Stage III Lymphoma. The GoFundMe is still open with Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, Jimmy Jacobs, Scott D’Amore, Sami Zayn, Steve Corino, and Joey Ryan among those who have donated. You can help out here.
I want to thank EVERYONE who donated or shared the Tracy Smothers Fundraiser. We brought in over $12K & an additional $2500 from the shirts ❤️
If you missed out on the @TheStruggles23 tees- Diff. colorways available now @PWTeeshttps://t.co/Hd3TSIWgdShttps://t.co/oVBL15hdyt pic.twitter.com/YTrOe83eXX
— Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) April 29, 2020
Also, the GoFundMe is still up! Drop a couple bucks if you can. 100% is going to the Wild Eyed Southern Boy. https://t.co/IluZwqAF8K
— Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) April 29, 2020
