Chris Hero Inducts Tracy Smothers Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Leading up to the first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, it was not announced who would be inducting the late Tracy Smothers. As it turns out, it was Chris Hero that had the honor to induct his mentor. Hero worked with Smothers while he was in IWA Mid-South. Smothers passed away in October 2020 at the age of 58. You can see photos of the speech, as well as reactions from social media below. The event was presented by GCW and Orange Crush and held at the Cutting Room in New York.

Join us LIVE and FREE right now on the GCW Youtube for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame!https://t.co/YrnRBkxbzf#IndieHOF https://t.co/d34Hi3NwQu — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 23, 2022

Thank you @ChrisHero for this incredible induction speech for Tracy Smothers. We love you Tracy. #IndieHOF pic.twitter.com/Lf9fZK30PM — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) January 23, 2022

Tracy: "You gon' do the 6-1-9 tonight?" Hero: "…I've never done the 6-1-9." Tracy: "Okay, okay, I'll do it." Oh, Tracy. #IndieHOF — Dick Malibu (@DuckDuckSHO) January 23, 2022

“Tracy Smothers made wrestling better…” Truest words.#IndieHOF — Robert Hooper (@rj_hooper) January 23, 2022

Man, @ChrisHero's induction of Tracey Smothers was so beautiful. What a speech. #IndieHOF — Chris Dempsey (@Demp) January 23, 2022

You did Tracy proud @ChrisHero. What a speech ❤️ #IndieHOF — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) January 23, 2022