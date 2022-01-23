wrestling / News

Chris Hero Inducts Tracy Smothers Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

January 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tracy Smothers Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Leading up to the first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, it was not announced who would be inducting the late Tracy Smothers. As it turns out, it was Chris Hero that had the honor to induct his mentor. Hero worked with Smothers while he was in IWA Mid-South. Smothers passed away in October 2020 at the age of 58. You can see photos of the speech, as well as reactions from social media below. The event was presented by GCW and Orange Crush and held at the Cutting Room in New York.

