Chris Jericho Reveals Idea Behind AEW Dynamite ‘Parley’ Segment, What Movie Inspired It

Chris Jericho recently joined Arda Ocal of SportsNation for an interview that is set to release next week. In the teaser for the interview, Jericho discussed the idea behind the recent ‘Parley’ segment on AEW Dynamite.

When asked about the idea behind the segment, Jericho noted that it came from a very popular movie.

“We’ve never heard that word in wrestling before,” Jericho said. “I got it from Pirates of the Caribbean. I had to Google it. What is it called? I was like the real Captain Jack Sparrow. ‘Parsley, parsnip, parley! It’s a parley!’ What is a parley? It’s where you get the head of the two armies that meet before the battle to discuss the terms. You see it in Game of Thrones quite often. The two horses ride up, they talk, they ride back to their armies, and thousands of people go and kill each other.”

Jericho then mentioned using the idea for the Inner Circle’s feud with The Pinnacle.

“So I thought ‘can we actually do a promo segment that actually has no physicality and no run-ins? Sure we can. Even Max at first was like, ‘Well, should I punch this guy? Punch this guy?’ No physicality. It’s just right down to business. As Pat Patterson used to say, we know that we have the match next week. The match is made. There’s no reason to fight until then. You just tell each other how much you’re going to fight each other, how much you hate each other, and what you’re going to do to each other, which builds up the anticipation and the desire to see this match. And I think we’ve done a great job at doing that.”

You can watch the teaser clip below.