Chris Jericho Cruise Day Four Results 2.3.25: Harley Cameron In Action, More

Day four of wrestling on Chris Jericho’s Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach took place on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal def. EJ Nduka

* Pinfalls Count Somewhere Cabaret Championship Match : Thunder Rosa def. Nyla Rose. The gimmick of the match was that pinfalls and submissions only counted in one spot but only the referee knew where it was so they had to find it.

* Non-Title Match: Ricochet def. Kommander

* Harley Cameron def. Lady Frost

* Mark Briscoe, Daniel Garcia & Will Ospreay def. The Righteous & Nick Wayne