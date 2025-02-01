Chris Jericho Cruise Day One Results 1.31.25: Toni Storm In Action, More

The first day of the Chris Jericho Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach wrestling events have taken place, with Toni Storm in action and more. You can see the full results from the first day below, via PWInsider:

* Christopher Daniels warmed up the crowd and noted he’s been on all six cruises.

* “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal def. Mason Madden. Lethal then called out Daniel Garcia, who said no one likes Lethal and they all love him. He flipped off Lethal and walked out.

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Viva Van

* The Masked Brother def. Serpentico

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Tommy Billington

* Nyla Rose def. Lady Frost

* The Outrunners def. Grizzled Young Vets

* Timeless Toni Storm def. Alex Windsor

* MxM Collection came down the ring and said they were here to give the fans a five minute pose (as opposed to a five second pose). Will Ospreay came out and said he’s already had 15 Sex on the Beaches and can’t wrestle, but ultimately the match took place after a strutt-of.

* Will Ospreay def. Mansoor