Chris Jericho Cruise Day Three Results 2.2.25: Women’s Oceanic Title Tournament, More

Day three of wrestling on Chris Jericho’s Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* The OutRunners & Bandido defeated The Righteous & EJ Nduka

* Women’s Oceanic Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Tasha Steelz def. Sonny Kiss

* Women’s Oceanic Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Natalia Markova def. Alex Windsor

* Bobby Lashley & MVP came to the ring and MVP cut a promo telling the fans to raise their glasses to Lashley, who he called a future AEW World Champion.

* Lexi Nair brought out Mo Jabari and said he was set to face Tommy Billington. However, Billington was hurt the night before and so instead Jabari would face Michael Oku tomorrow in an Oceanic Championship match. The Masked Brother came out and said Jabari had to get through him to get to Oku, so Jabari rolled him up for a pin. Oku came out and cut a promo for tomorrow’s match.

* Big Bill & Bryan Keith def. The Grizzled Young Vets

* Ricochet def. Serpentico

* Lance Archer, Brian Cage & Konosuke Takeshita def. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia

* Kommander def. Nick Wayne