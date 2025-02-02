wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Cruise Day Two Results: Daniel Garcia Defends AEW TNT Title
The second day of matches for the Chris Jericho Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach took place earlier today. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Bryan Keith def. Mansoor. MxM Collection then attacked Keith before Big Bill made the save. Instead of a fight, MxM suggested the two teams have a sing off. MxM went with Nickelback’s ‘Photograph’ while Bill sang ‘My Girl’, pointing out Lexy Nair at ringside. The fans went with Bill, so MxM demanded two-out-of-three. Bill began with ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, but Mason Madden attacked leading to…
* Big Bill def. Mason Madden
* Harley Cameron def. Billie Starkz
* Nick Wayne def. Serpentico
* AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia def. Black Machismo Jay Lethal The two did the Mega Powers handshake after the match.
