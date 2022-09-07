Chris Jericho & Jon Moxley Reportedly Added To AEW Dynamite, Brawl Participants Not Likely To Appear

AEW is reportedly making some changes to Dynamite following that chaos that followed AEW All Out. Dave Meltzer reports on F4W Online that Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, neither of which were originally set for the show, will now be appearing. It is not currently known if they will be competing. Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to CM Punk at the show, while Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson.

It was added that there are suspensions coming from the backstage fight that followed CM Punk’s comments during the media scrum. Ace Steel and Pat Buck, who were reportedly involved in the fight, will not be at the show but it is not yet confirmed if they are officially suspended. The others involved — including CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega — are also not likely to be brought to the show, which takes place in Buffalo.

THus far, the only matches and segments announced for the show are:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

* Death Triangle vs. Best Friends

* We’ll hear from MJF