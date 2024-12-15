– As previously noted, Chris Jericho attacked Matt Cardona and Effy at GCW Highest in the Room 3 last night. Jericho later commented on his attack via his Instagram, noting that Cardona “made a big mistake.” He wrote the following:

“…Hi @themattcardona 👋🌳 you didn’t think that the King of New York would pop up in Los Angeles at your @gamechangerwrestling Indy Event, did you? You made a big mistake forgetting who you’re dealing with……I always get my man! See you at #rohfinalbattle. @aew @ringofhonor”

Cardona will get a chance at his revenge against the ROH World Champion at ROH Final Battle 2024. Chris Jericho and Matt Cardona will face each other one-on-one for the ROH World Title. The event is scheduled for Friday, December 20 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can view the clip Jericho shared below.