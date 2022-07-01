Impact News: Chris Sabin Beats Frankie Kazarian on Impact Wrestling, Rosemary Summons James Mitchell

– Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian faced off in a battle of TNA veterans on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, with Sabin coming out on top. Thursday’s show saw the two stars go one on one to end the show, and Sabin picked up the win with the Cradle Shock:

– Rosemary decided that she and Taya Valkyrie needed a little help against the Influence and summoned Father James Mitchell on tonight’s show. Rosemary told Mitchell to tell Havok that it was time for ‘All hands on deck” as Rosemary and Valkyrie defend their titles against Tenille Dashwood & Gisele Shaw at Against All Odds: