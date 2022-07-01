wrestling / News
Impact News: Chris Sabin Beats Frankie Kazarian on Impact Wrestling, Rosemary Summons James Mitchell
– Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian faced off in a battle of TNA veterans on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, with Sabin coming out on top. Thursday’s show saw the two stars go one on one to end the show, and Sabin picked up the win with the Cradle Shock:
The IMPACT Faithful are coming UNGLUED! What a Match! @SuperChrisSabin @FrankieKazarian #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/pSWMKELHqF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2022
– Rosemary decided that she and Taya Valkyrie needed a little help against the Influence and summoned Father James Mitchell on tonight’s show. Rosemary told Mitchell to tell Havok that it was time for ‘All hands on deck” as Rosemary and Valkyrie defend their titles against Tenille Dashwood & Gisele Shaw at Against All Odds:
.@WeAreRosemary & @thetayavalkyrie just summoned @MinisterReal on #IMPACTonAXSTV! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/N6nSvbu7eh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jordynne Grace to AEW Rumor Debunked, Speculation After Her Name Appeared on Track List
- Joey Ryan Was Briefly Employed By Disneyland But Fired Soon After
- Mick Foley On Teaming Up With The Rock To Face Evolution At WrestleMania XX, Why He Was Disappointed In Himself
- Julia Hart Sports New Ring Attire After Joining House of Black