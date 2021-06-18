Chris Sabin Returns on Impact, Challenges Moose For Slammiversary

Chris Sabin is back in Impact Wrestling and threw out a challenge to Moose for a match at Slammiversary. On tonight’s episode of Impact, Sabin made his return when Moose hijiacked the show until he got another Impact World Title shot after he was cost his match against Kenny Omega at Against All Odds.

Sabin came out and attacked Moose in the midst of his sit-in and sent him fleeing from the ring. Sabin challenged Moose to a fight, but he backed off. Shortly after in a backstage segment, Sabin challenged Moose to a match at Slammiversary on July 17th.

Impact has yet to confirm the match as official at this time.