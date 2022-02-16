Christopher Daniels Discusses Why He Never Became TNA World Champion

Christopher Daniels was one of the top names in TNA who never became the company’s World Champion, and he discussed why in a recent interview. During his discussion on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Daniels talked about how he never became champion and the one time it might have made sense. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On never getting the TNA World Championship: “There was really only one point where I thought it made better sense than what they decided to do. There was a moment in time where Jeff Hardy wasn’t able to go to the UK and I thought to myself, ‘I had a match with him before we went to the UK and then we weren’t going to have a world champion in the UK.’ I thought, what if, instead, they put the belt on me and then I went to the UK, I could lose the championship in the UK and make a big moment for the gentleman who ended up becoming world champion at that time. It would have been a great moment. At the same time, I feel like they were building for Jeff to lose the belt to that particular person at that time. It was just a different idea. not to say my idea was better than that, but I could have seen it work.”

On why it never came to pass: “At that point, it was already sort of written. They were going in that direction and they didn’t want to change it. That’s fine. I don’t think there was ever a moment in TNA…there was a groundswell of support that happened for me in Ring of Honor, there was never really a moment in TNA where that happened. There was a time where I would come back and have good matches and they’d put me in the ring with someone like AJ who had the belt at the time, a lot of the time, but there was never that moment where the crowd was like, ‘the crowd reaction could see me getting the belt at this time from this person,’ I don’t think there was ever a moment where the powers that be thought ‘this is where Chris Daniels should win the belt.’ That’s how it is. I feel like every promotion has their idea of the best path for the championship to travel. It just happened to be away from me or around me the entire time in TNA. ”