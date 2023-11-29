Circle 6 Planning a King of Deathmatches Tournament Next Month

If you’re into pro wrestling deathmatches, Circle 6 Entertainment is about to make your day. Circle 6 announced via press release (courtesy of Fightful) today that they’ll be holding the King of Deathmatches Tournament on December 30th. The show takes place at the Don Quixote in Los Angeles, California.

In their press release, the promotion company stated:

The King of the DeathMatches tournament to be held Dec. 30th in Los Angeles, CA. Circle 6 Entertainment, a revolutionary presence in professional wrestling, is reshaping the landscape with its unique approach to deathmatch wrestling. In just 18 months, Circle 6 has become a prominent brand, aiming to redefine the live-action experience and introduce ultraviolet pro wrestling to a nationwide audience. Breaking away from traditional norms, Circle 6 is focused on dispelling misconceptions about deathmatch wrestling, emphasizing the athletes’ dedication to crafting an unforgettable experience for fans. The emphasis is shifted from blood and gore to the artistry and skill displayed in the ring.

Deathmatch wrestling has been unfairly stigmatized, but legends like Mick Foley, Terry Funk, Chris Hero, and Jon Moxley have proven its legitimacy, Esteemed critic Dave Meltzer recently awarded an AEW DeathMatch a coveted five-star rating. Recognizing the historical significance of deathmatch wrestling, Circle 6 is set to redefine the legacy of the King of the DeathMatches (KOTDM) tournament, inspired by the iconic IWA Japan KOTDM in 1995. Circle 6 has acquired the rights to the tournament from IWA Mid South, committing to preserving its rich heritage and bringing it to the mainstream. The King of the DeathMatches tournament will make history by being broadcast live on FITETV as a pay-per-view event for the first time. Held on the West Coast in a state-of-the-art facility with a world-class production team, the event will be voiced by former WWE commentator Matt Striker, promising a captivating experience. The 12-man field in the tournament will feature top ultraviolent competitors from the United States, Japan, Mexico, Samoa, and the UK, ensuring an electrifying showdown of skill and passion. Circle 6 Entertainment invites both seasoned fans and newcomers to witness the birth of a new era in sports entertainment and celebrate the evolution of deathmatch wrestling, tickets and more information can be found at www.kotdm.com.

You can find more details at KOTDM.com.