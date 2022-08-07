Claudio Castagnoli Retains ROH World Title At AEW Battle of the Belts III

It was a surprisingly back-and-forth match, but Claudio Castagnoli is still the ROH World Champion after AEW Battle of the Belts III. In the main event of the show, he pinned Konosuke Takeshita with the Ricola Bomb. This was Claudio’s first defense of the belt, having won it from Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23. He has been champion for 14 days.

