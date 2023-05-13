– AEW has confirmed another matchup for tonight’s House Rules show. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will now defend his title against former champion Christopher Daniels.

The event is being held later tonight at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia. Daniels has not held the ROH World Championship since losing the title to Cody Rhodes six years ago.

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Christopher Daniels.

* Hangman Page vs. Big Bill

* Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall

* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* Also set to appear: Dr. Britt Baker, Hook, Jeff Jarrett, and Jon Moxley.