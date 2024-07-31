wrestling / News

CM Punk Reveals Advice Given To Him By Eddie Guerrero

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

During an appearance at San Diego Comic Con (via Fightful), CM Punk revealed advice he was given by Eddie Guerrero early in his career, which he said he agrees with. The two had matches on the independent scene in 2002.

Punk said: “Moves don’t mean anything. It is who is doing them and when they’re doing them. Eddie Guerrero. He was right.

