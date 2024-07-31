wrestling / News
CM Punk Reveals Advice Given To Him By Eddie Guerrero
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
During an appearance at San Diego Comic Con (via Fightful), CM Punk revealed advice he was given by Eddie Guerrero early in his career, which he said he agrees with. The two had matches on the independent scene in 2002.
Punk said: “Moves don’t mean anything. It is who is doing them and when they’re doing them. Eddie Guerrero. He was right.“
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Thinks SummerSlam Ladder Match With Razor Ramon Doesn’t Get Recognition It Deserves
- CM Punk Says He’s Never Claimed To Be A Leader, Comments On Feud With Drew McIntyre
- Note on Returning Superstar for Last Night’s WWE Main Event
- Former FCW Wrestler Appears in Deadpool & Wolverine (SPOILERS)