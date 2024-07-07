CM Punk Says AJ Lee Potentially Making WWE Return Is ‘All On Her’

CM Punk was asked about the potential of his wife AJ Lee returning to WWE after Money in the Bank. Punk was asked at the post-event press conference once again about the potential of Lee returning to the company despite her retirement from the ring in 2015, and he noted that he didn’t want to say anything that would lead people on. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Lee possibly joining WWE in some capacity: “I don’t want to fall in the trap of saying ‘never say never.’ I don’t wanna give people false hope. I also will not put words in her mouth and say, ‘I think this could happen.’ I think this is a brave new world and I don’t think a lot of people thought I was gonna show up. It’s really all on her.”

Lee retired from in-ring competition in 2015 and has since shifted her attention to writing. Her first book, “Crazy is my Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules,” was a New York Times Bestseller. Elsewhere, “Blades of the 47 Ronin,” an action movie she co-wrote with Aimee Garcia, was released in 2022. Punk revealed that she’s also started a production company, which has kept her incredibly busy.

On Lee’s entertainment ventures outside of wrestling: “I always say I’m a bad husband because I never know what project she’s talking about. ‘Oh I have a meeting’, and I’m like, ‘With who? Is it Netflix? Is it Hulu? Is it CBS?’ I don’t know. She’s got so many irons in so many different fires.”