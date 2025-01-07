wrestling / News

CM Punk Defeats Seth Rollins In Main Event Of WWE Raw on Netflix Debut

January 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins CM Punk WWE Raw 1-6-25 Image Credit: WWE

CM Punk proved victorious over Seth Rollins in a hard-fought battle to close out WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere. Punk defeated his heated rival in a back and forth match on Monday’s show, pinning Rollins after hitting two Go 2 Sleeps.

Following the match on the post-show, the two stared at each other from across the ring. Rollins was bleeding from the right side of his face.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading