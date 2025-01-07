CM Punk Defeats Seth Rollins In Main Event Of WWE Raw on Netflix Debut

CM Punk proved victorious over Seth Rollins in a hard-fought battle to close out WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere. Punk defeated his heated rival in a back and forth match on Monday’s show, pinning Rollins after hitting two Go 2 Sleeps.

Following the match on the post-show, the two stared at each other from across the ring. Rollins was bleeding from the right side of his face.

This is a historic main event for the very first #RawOnNetflix! Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/IkS8rKNO4V — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025

SETH ROLLINS just hit CM PUNK with the GTS! 😲 pic.twitter.com/ZhSaG0jCbZ — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025