wrestling / News
CM Punk Defeats Seth Rollins In Main Event Of WWE Raw on Netflix Debut
CM Punk proved victorious over Seth Rollins in a hard-fought battle to close out WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere. Punk defeated his heated rival in a back and forth match on Monday’s show, pinning Rollins after hitting two Go 2 Sleeps.
Following the match on the post-show, the two stared at each other from across the ring. Rollins was bleeding from the right side of his face.
This is a historic main event for the very first #RawOnNetflix!
Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/IkS8rKNO4V
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025
SETH ROLLINS just hit CM PUNK with the GTS! 😲 pic.twitter.com/ZhSaG0jCbZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025
🗣️ LET'S GO ROLL-INS!
🗣️ CM PUNK!#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/KvnaxFSw5U
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025
The ending of Seth Rollins x CM Punk
ABSOLUTE CINEMA. #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/DKf0IJZdLa
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) January 7, 2025