CM Punk On How He’s Feeling Ahead Of SummerSlam, Says ‘Stars Had To Align’ For WWE Return

CM Punk says he’s feeling in top shape ahead of his in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam. Punk will return from injury to face Drew McIntyre at next month’s PPV with Seth Rollins serving as guest referee, and he spoke with Denise Salcedo at San Diego Comic-Con about the match and more. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On how he’s feeling both physically and mentally: “Mentally, strong. Physically, 100%. Or at least as 100% as I get in the current stage of my career. I feel good. I’m anxious and I’m ready to lace up my boots.”

On if there was a moment when he realized he wanted or needed to return to WWE: “No, because it was never a thing that I was yearning to do. There were a lot of things that had to happen for the pathway to kind of clear. The stars had to align. There had to be a full moon. A lot of dominoes fell in order for us to get here. There was a never a, ‘Man, I’d really like to go back.’ Vince (McMahon) being out of the picture probably illuminated the way. That might have been one of the biggest things. That’s both ways, for everybody who is going to sensationalize a headline. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t him, there’s just a lot of history there. All of a sudden, one of us is removed from the equation, and I think it changed a lot of things.”