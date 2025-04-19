CM Punk On What His Main Event at Wrestlemania 41 Represents For Him

In an interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about his main event match at night one of WWE Wrestlemania and what it means to him. Punk will face both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman in his corner.

He said: “To me, what this main event represents, especially with Paul Heyman being in my corner, this is almost like what should have happened in 2011, 2012, 2013. So I feel like I’m fortunate I get a do-over,” he said. “I try not to build things up too much anymore, and I try not to downplay the important things, because no mistake, this is still very important to me. This business hurts too much, yeah, for anyone, especially me, to go out and do what I do, to not care, right? I think in the past, one of my biggest crutches was that I cared too much, almost. But this is everything for me, and it’s evident that all the close people in my life are reaching out on a daily basis. ‘Hey, you know, if I know you’re going to be busy tomorrow, but we love you. Congratulations.’ Like, ‘This is huge!’ When I fly home and I’m walking through O’Hare airport trying to get to the train, random people walking by me are like, ‘Congrats on the main event.’ It’s resonated, and I put so much pressure on myself as an athlete to try to set these goals and to reach them, and, you know,’falling short of them’ prior. Now, I’m here. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment, man.“