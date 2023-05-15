CM Punk Mentions Reportedly Edited Out of AEW All Access

During the latest Wresting Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that episodes of AEW All Access had to be edited to remove mentions and allusions to CM Punk. Due to legal issues, everyone involved in the brawl after last year’s All Out is not allowed to talk about it. But a central storyline during All Access is the Bucks’ comeback to AEW after their suspension for being involved in the brawl.

The Bucks never mention Punk by name on the show because they’re not allowed. Meltzer noted they did interviews that hinted at what happened, but those were edited out as well. The reason for this was because of possible legal action. There are several people involved with the situation that want to talk about it, but their hands are tied.