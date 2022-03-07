CM Punk On His Match With MJF At AEW Revolution: ‘It’s A Love Letter To Roddy Piper’

As noted, CM Punk defeated MJF in a violent Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution, with Punk receiving an assist from Wardlow. In the post-Revolution media scrum, Punk discussed his reaction into the match and how it paid tribute to Roddy Piper. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

CM Punk on his match with MJF at Revolution: “Why am I creating these moments? It’s a love letter to Roddy Piper. During my career, I had a couple of good Dog Collar Matches with some good people. It just kinda made sense to tell the story. I love Roddy Piper, I don’t think that’s a secret. MJF loves Roddy Piper, too. I think it’s important that while telling stories, you can always go back to the bedrock of pro wrestling.”

On if he wants to have another Dog Collar Match in his career: “Hopefully not [laughs]. They’re hard. I think Dog Collar Matches are stupid dangerous, I’m happy that I still have all my teeth. They’re very brutal. It’s hard for fans to understand truly how brutal they are. I think most people have been punched in the face once or twice in their lives, so they can kinda relate to that. But having 10-20 feet of loggers chain attached to your neck – it sucks.”